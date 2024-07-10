Lawrence Schulman To Speak About Judy Garland In Greenwich This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Author, critic, translator and producer Lawrence Schulman, whose acclaimed 2-volume best-selling book Garland: That's Beyond Entertainment – Reflections on Judy Garland was published by BearManor Media in 2023, will give a talk on the legendary artist on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at the Christ Church Greenwich, Connecticut, at 254 East Putnam Avenue at 11 A.M.

The Greenwich Retired Men's Association sponsors a weekly public presentation on Wednesday mornings and presentations are open to the public and are widely publicized in the area. Talks are for one hour, include a Q&A, are streamed over the internet, carried on local television access channels, recorded and made available online for later viewing on the Greenwich Retired Men's Association website. Speakers are interviewed on WGCH, a local radio station, before the talk, and an article about the talk appears in The Greenwich Sentinel newspaper afterwards. Only about 100 people can be seated, so come early.

Lawrence Schulman, a graduate of Stony Brook University, the Sorbonne and CREAR, a school for film and video studies in Gouvieux, France, is a music producer, critic and translator who has compiled numerous CD sets devoted to Judy Garland in the past three decades. A collector and audiophile, Schulman has worked with such distinguished mastering engineers as Robert Parker, Jon M. Samuels, Gary Galo, Peter Rynston, Robin Cherry, Peter Reynolds, Nick Dellow, and Richard Moore. His talk on Garland, “Moments of Magic,” has been heard in New York, Boston, and various venues in Maine, where he resides. While living in Paris between 1971 and 1997, he taught and translated, and currently translates for the French website OpusHD.net, which specializes in classical high-resolution recordings. During his Paris years he also worked for French Public Radio as a producer and host. He has written sound recording and book reviews for the ARSC Journal since 1994, as well as three original articles.

His most recent releases are Judy Garland: The Two-A-Day Is Back in Town, Closing Night at the Palace, February 24, 1952 from JSP Records (2023), Judy Garland – The Lost Vegas Show from High Definition Tape Transfers (2023), Judy Garland – The Final Concert In Copenhagen from High Definition Tape Transfers (2022), Judy Garland – The Greatest Night in Show Business History, Carnegie Hall, April 23, 1961 from High Definition Tape Transfers (2022), Classic Concert Series: Judy At Carnegie Hall - Judy In Person from AVID (2022), and Judy Garland – Live in Paris, 1960 from Frémeaux & Associés (2022).

His translation from the French of Bertrand Tessier's Judy Garland: Splendor and Downfall of a Legend, for which he also provided a Foreword, was published by BearManor Media in early 2023 and his own two-volume book, Garland: That's Beyond Entertainment – Reflections on Judy Garland, was published by BearManor Media in 2023.

His latest book, FREE: Words on Music by a Hi-Def Critic in an MP3 World, which groups all of his non-Garland writings, was published by BearManor Media in 2024 with a Foreword by Tish Oney, author of Peggy Lee: A Century of Song (Rowman & Littlefield, 2020) and an Afterword by Manuel Betancourt, author of Judy at Carnegie Hall (‎Bloomsbury Academic, 2020).

Also coming in 2024 will be a 3-CD/2-LP set from Trapeze Music & Entertainment called Judy Garland: A Celebration, which will include 12 never-previously-released tracks, with liner and song notes by the author. Coming in 2025 is his new book from Bearmanor Media on the late singer-songwriter Peter Allen, entitled Peter Allen: Somebody's Angel, The Boy from Oz in the Key of Camp.

