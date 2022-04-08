Latanya Farrell Set to Perform in Playhouse on Park Fundraiser

Can you imagine a world without theatre or theatre education? We simply can't! Tickets are now on sale for Playhouse on Park's annual fundraiser, ENCORE! When the dance floor opens, Connecticut's own Latanya Farrell and her band will lead the dance party! ENCORE! IMAGINE IF... will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 6pm - midnight at The Clerestory Ballroom at Hilliard Mills in Manchester, CT.

Imagine If... all the proceeds from this uniquely entertaining evening were dedicated to keeping professional live theatre on the Playhouse on Park stage, and bringing excellent theatre arts programs through Playhouse Theatre Academy to children and youth for years to come!

Encore 2022 party-goers will be among the first to celebrate the opening of Greater Hartford's hottest new special event venue with another unforgettable evening of dining, dancing, live and silent auctions, and the kind of fantastic entertainment that only Playhouse on Park can produce! ENCORE! includes live music, special performances, 1.5 hours of open bar, dinner, silent & live auction, and dancing 'til midnight!

Latanya Farrell is an award-winning educator, performer, songwriter, soul singer, an active longtime member of the West Hartford, Connecticut community. Latanya serves as a member of the West Hartford Arts Commission and was instrumental in helping to create the Artist Job Bank for West Hartford along with her longtime friend, Javier Colón. Latanya delivers uplifting melodies and powerful vocals which are the hallmark of her songs about life, love and happiness. Latanya has emerged as a band leader full of energy, who is uniquely gifted at engaging audiences with her bright smile and impeccable style. Blending Latanya's original music with popular cover tunes, she performs to packed houses throughout New England. The Hartford Courant dubbed Latanya "Queen of Summer Concerts." Since winning Connecticut Star Search in 2003, Latanya Farrell has had leading musical roles which include performing "Songs in the Key of Life" at the Bushnell Theater as well as other large venues sharing the stage with amazing artists such as Wynton Marsalis and Air Supply. In addition to her debut album, "Feelin' Alright", Latanya has been featured on several albums including world-renowned saxophonist Jimmy Greene's Grammy Award nominated album, "A Beautiful Life." Latanya graduated with two Masters of Education from the University of Hartford and received their prestigious Anchor Alumni Award. Latanya Farrell is the principal of Stafford Elementary School in Bristol, Connecticut. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Stafford Elementary School was recently featured on WTNH channel 8's segment of "What's Right with Schools", where Latanya is known as "The Singing Principal", who uses music to spread positive vibes and spirit to her students' online remote and in-person learning experiences. For more information about Latanya Farrell, please visit www.latanyafarrell.com.

Tickets are now on sale for $200 ($150 for Young Professionals). Additionally, you may become a sponsor or advertiser! Playhouse on Park is also launching a Silent Auction on May 6; Playhouse on Park will provide you with a tax receipt for your contribution and your business will be acknowledged on the online auction platform, the Playhouse on Park website, digital program book, and on-site at The Clerestory Ballroom.

For more information on sponsorships, advertisements, and the Silent Auction, contact Jane Lennox and Nancy Woodward via email at JLennox@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org and NWoodward@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org or via phone at 860-523-5900 x15. To purchase tickets, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org. This event is sponsored by DORO Catering & Events.

Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned professional theatre, offering a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring, and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. Playhouse Theatre Academy offers professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction. For more info about Playhouse on Park or Playhouse Theatre Academy, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.