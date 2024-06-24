Jim Brickman to Bring COMFORT & JOY Tour The Bushnell

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bushnell will ring in the holiday season with a holiday concert event to remember. Piano artist Jim Brickman will bring "Comfort & Joy" to The Belding Theater on November 24, 2024, at 3 PM.

Join Jim Brickman and friends this Christmas season for an unforgettable concert experience filled with music, laughter & heartwarming stories. Audiences can expect a captivating blend of timeless holiday classics, along with Brickman's biggest hits like "The Gift," "Love of my Life," “Destiny,” “Valentine" and joyfully unexpected surprises.

Escape with Jim Brickman to a magical atmosphere that brings friends and family together to celebrate the true spirit of Christmas. Tickets for Jim Brickman "Comfort & Joy" are available online at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capitol Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

