Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours Of The Mark Twain House Begin September 27

Just in time for the spookiest time of the year, The Mark Twain House & Museum once again offers GRAVEYARD SHIFT GHOST TOURS, nocturnal visits of the historic mansion for the month of October.

These hour-long journeys into the Clemens Family's epic home offer tales of Victorian Era traditions surrounding seances and death, some of the darker chapters from the family's history, stories of paranormal encounters by staff and guests, and results from the three investigations by SyFy's hit shows, Ghost Hunters and Ghost Hunters Academy. Featured on Biography Channel's My Ghost Story, these chilling tours sell out annually and are both educational and chilling.

Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours will be offered on Friday and Saturday evenings starting Friday, September 27 and continue throughout the month of October at 6pm, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm. In addition the museum will offer two Thursday nights of tours on October 17 and 24.

These tours sell out, so advance reservations are a must. Tickets are $31 for adults and $23 for children 10 to 16 and under. Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours are not recommended for youth under the age of 10. Get your tickets by visiting MarkTwainHouse.org/Events/. The Mark Twain House & Museum is located at 351 Farmington Avenue in Hartford, CT.

﻿About The Mark Twain House & Museum:

The Mark Twain House & Museum is the restored Hartford, Connecticut home where American author Samuel Clemens -- Mark Twain -- and his family lived from 1874 to 1891. Twain wrote his most important works, including Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court, during the years he lived there. In addition to providing tours of Twain's restored home, a National Historic Landmark, the institution offers activities and education programs that illuminate Twain's literary legacy and provide information about his life and times.

Activities at The Mark Twain House & Museum are made possible in part by support from State of CT Department of Economic & Community Development, Office of the Arts; Ensworth Charitable Foundation, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee; The Hartford; The Mark Twain Foundation; National Endowment for the Humanities; Travelers Foundation and the Greater Hartford Arts Council. The Mark Twain House & Museum is located at 351 Farmington Avenue in Hartford and is open every day from 9:30am to 5:30pm. For more information call 860-247-0998 or visit marktwainhouse.org.

