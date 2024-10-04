Fairfield Center Stage to Present OLIVER in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Community theater group Fairfield Center Stage (FCS) will present the classic family musical OLIVER in downtown Fairfield, CT. The show runs for two weekends, Nov 8-17 2024 at Wakeman Hall inside First Church Congregational of Fairfield at 148 Beach Rd (free parking lot onsite). Tickets ($30 Regular / $45 VIP) are available for sale now.

The performance schedule is as follows: Fri Nov 8 @ 7:30pm, Sat Nov 9 @ 2pm, Sat Nov 9 @ 7pm, Sun Nov 10 @ 4pm, Fri Nov 15 @ 7:30pm, Sat Nov 16 @ 2pm, Sat Nov 16 @ 7pm, Sun Nov 17 @ 4pm.

This production will feature a cast of 40 local performers and a live onstage band of 7 musicians.

The all-local production staff includes Director/Choreographer Todd Santa Maria, Music Director Eli Newsom, Children's Chorus Director Elissa Ranney, Scenic Designer Kelley Wright, Costume Designer Rick Calvo, Sound Designer Chris Gensur, and Lighting Designer Don Rowe. Brian Bish serves as Media Manager, and Trudi Durrell serves as Stage Manager. Fairfield Center Stage is led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom & Executive Producer Eli Newsom.

The all-local cast includes (some roles are double cast, please review cast on ticketing link prior to purchasing tickets): CJ Newsom (Oliver Twist at some performances), Julian Whitcombe (Oliver Twist at some performances), Marc Improta (Fagin), Samantha Moore (Nancy), Robert Alexander (Bill Sykes) Muhammad Ali Sarr (Artful Dodger), Mike Traum (Mr. Bumble), Jane Barnes (Widow Corney), Paul Nicholsen (Mr. Sowerberry), Jennifer Turner (Mrs. Sowerberry), John Moran (Mr. Brownlow), Steve Benko (Dr. Grimwig), Iris Brady (Bet at some performances), Xenia Manning (Bet at some performances), Caroline Sadler (Charlotte), Michael Scholl (Noah Claypoole), James Sorensen (Charlie), and Najlaa Noonan (Mrs. Bedwin). The Ensemble includes: Annabelle Agosta, Patrick Brady, Ben Brennan, Bridget Brennan, Andrew Epstein, Jim Hisey, Sam Matis, Walt Matis, Suraya Noonan, Zahra Noonan, Avonlea Pritchard, Catherine O' Toole, Brodey Ott, Lindsay Protsko, Hailey Stevenson, Lulu Sommer, James Sorensen, Alba Strumingher, and Mia Tommins.

Ticketing/seating policies:

Regular reserved seating is available for $30. VIP table seating ($45) allows a bring-your-own-food option for 4-top and 6-top tables (must purchase entire table). No outside drinks at this event per the agreement with the venue. Concessions (drinks/snacks) available before and throughout the performance.

Table Seating Bring-Your-Own-Food option: VIP table patrons who have purchased a VIP table (sold as a 4-top or a 6-top) may choose to bring their own food to enjoy before and during the performance. No outside beverages permitted per the agreement with our venue. VIP patrons will also be provided their choice of a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic drinks (soda/water), and additional drinks may be purchased from concessions.

Individual seated patrons ($30): seating will be in regular row seating (folding chairs), 16 seats per row. Bring-Your-Own-Food is not permitted in regular seating due to close proximity to other patrons (no outside food or drinks permitted for this seating section, but concessions food/drinks permitted.)

Seating begins approximately 30 minutes before showtime and the approximate running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

Concession snacks and drinks will be available before the show and at intermission. A bar with wine (red / white / sparkling), soft drinks, and candy/snacks will be open before and during the performance. Parking is free in the on-site lot. Indoor public restrooms available.

Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with an order confirmation email. This is a paperless event. All sales are final and there are no refunds or exchanges, with the exception of an unforeseen canceled performance (in which case patrons will have the option to choose between being reseated at another performance, future credit, or a refund). Transferring tickets to another person's name is allowed, email the box office for requests (info@fairfieldcenterstage.org).

Parental Advisory: all ages welcome (all patrons must have a ticket), but we recommend this production for audience members age 7+. Please no babes in arms --- and as a courtesy to other patrons, guardians are thanked in advance for temporarily removing any rambunctious little ones to the outer lobby during the performance.

Audience Policy: In order to support a collaborative and respectful environment for our performers and audiences, the producers/house staff reserve the right to ask any disruptive patrons to exit the performance space.

About the show:

Lionel Bart's classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece by actors and audience members alike.

Following this concert the 2024/25 season continues with A Christmas Carol Experience, Dec 5-15 2024, FCS Rocks Carole King's Tapestry (Feb 2025 tbd), and Sister Act (May 2025 tbd). Open call auditions are held throughout the season.

Fairfield Center Stage is a local community theater group in Fairfield, CT that utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, Fairfield Center Stage dedicates its seasons of shows to putting Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's amazing venues.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org

Comments