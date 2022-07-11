Eastbound Theatre Announces Its Annual Program of Original Short Plays In East/West PlayFest 2022

Eastbound Theatre, a division of Milford Arts Council, announces its annual program of original short plays, "East/West PlayFest 2022". Performances will take place at the Milford Historical Society, 34 High Street July 16 and 17th. The rain location will be at The MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South in Milford. Performances will begin at 4 PM

This year's offerings are as follows:

Cliché - A conversation in the park reveals an odd choice of words. Written by Keith

Whalen, Peekskill, NY directed by Nancy A Herman.

Driving Test - A young woman's driving test takes some unexpected turns written by Scott

Mullen, Burbank, CA directed by Kevin Pelkey.

Hear Me - A couple in the park contemplates life changes with help from an unusual

source. Written by Mark Lambeck, Stratford, CT directed by Tom Rushen.

The Librariest - In a mysterious library, a couple is directed to a revealing manuscript.

Written by Dan O'Day, Northridge, CA directed by Elayne Gordon.

Stepping Out - A potential new hire disrupts the lives of two bar managers. Written by Jeff

Dunne, Eldersburg, MD directed by Ann Baker.

Structural Integrity - A Grimm view of the construction business. Written by Matthew

Weaver, Spokane, WA directed by Sarah Brookes.

Questions: eastboundtheatre@milfordarts.org or info@milfordarts.org

A donation of $10.00 is suggested so that the MAC may bring more quality performances

to the community. More information: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185058®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmilfordarts.org%2Feastwest-playfest?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



The Milford Arts Council is a non-profit 501c3 visual and performing arts organization

located in Milford, CT with a mission to provide audiences, students, and artists with

opportunities and experiences in the arts that enlighten, enrich, and entertain. The vision

of the MAC is to see creativity happening everywhere, making Milford CT a thriving

destination community of culture for all.