DOROTHY'S CHRISTMAS IN OZ to be Presented at Milford Arts Council

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., a not-for-profit, professional theatre company in Milford debuts its new musical, “Dorothy's Christmas in Oz” opening Friday, December 6 at the Milford Arts Council, The MAC on Railroad Avenue in downtown Milford.

The new musical mash-up by Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg find Dorothy in Kansas longing for the excitement, friendship and magic of her previous journey to Oz. This time, she travels over the rainbow on a mission to celebrate the holidays and find what she misses most—family. All of Oz's familiar characters return along with some new ones like the jolly old elf in the red suit! There's all kinds of unexpected moments, sight gags, jokes and plenty of memorable music.

“I've been obsessed with everything Oz since I first saw the MGM musical as a child,” admits Bernardi. “Bringing Dorothy to Oz at Christmas is fun, exciting and perfectly ‘Pantochino' he adds. “While the musical has so many funny twists and turns, at the heart of it all is family.”

The cast includes Pantochino's core company members Mary Mannix, Shelley Marsh Poggio, Maria Berte, Don Poggio, Valerie Solli, Jimmy Johansmeyer and Rugg. They are joined by Killian Meehan, Chad Celini, Leanne Onofrio, Justin Amaro and Katie Durham. Three young actors join the company for this production, Ella Bedenbaugh, Davis Burke and Brennan Simonelli. The production also features the ‘quintessence of effervescence' herself, Victoria Sautee.

The musical features sets by Von Del Mar, costumes by Johansmeyer, lighting by Jakob Kelsey, sound by Tyler Kittleman and Christina Ronquillo will stage manage. The production is sponsored by Berchem Moses PC.

Pantochino Productions Inc., now it its fifteenth year, is Milford's ‘ridiculously entertaining' theatre company for family audiences founded and produced by Bert Bernardi and Jimmy Johansmeyer. In addition to its original musicals, the company presents its popular Summer Theatre Camp series for children, an acclaimed Teen Theatre company, After School Drama Clubs in area schools, classes, podcasts, and other special events.

“Dorothy's Christmas in Oz ” will be performed December 6 - 22 with shows Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2 and 5:30pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $35.00. and seating is cabaret-style. Audiences are invited to bring their own food and drink to enjoy during the performance. The Milford Arts Council, The MAC is located at 40 Railroad Avenue South on the east bound side of the Metro-North tracks. Free parking is available in the train station lots at showtime. Further details and tickets are available at pantochino.com.

