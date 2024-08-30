Comedy Nights Return to Playhouse on Park Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, September 14th, 2024 at 8pm. Linda Belt and Ray Harrington are set to co-headline. BYOB! Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $20 (plus a $2.50 processing fee), all seats reserved.

Linda Belt is a New Jersey native (a comedy routine in itself). She moved to CT in 1987 where she became a suburban pillar of the community attending PTO meetings and baseball games. Linda became very tired holding up that pillar and instead holds her own as a professional stand up comic. Her humor touches on the absurdities of modern life and explores marriage, sex, parenting and social mores, in other words: any subject she feels like discussing!

Linda has performed throughout the US and Canada and has been featured in a number of comedy festivals, including the Hogtown Comedy Festival (Toronto) the Detroit Comedy Festival, the Long Island Comedy Festival, The Women in Comedy Festival (Boston), Laugh Your Asheville Off, Asheville, NC and the Boston Comedy Festival. Her many venues have included: The Comedy Stop at the Tropicana (Atlantic City) Mohegan Sun with Tree House Comedy, Turning Stone Casino, Broadway Comedy Club (NYC) & The Laugh Factory (NYC) as part of the "Broads of Broadway" show, The Comedy Cove ( New Jersey), Yuk Yuks International: Toronto & Halifax, Brew Ha Ha Comedy Club at City Steam (Hartford), Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle (Detroit), Magooby's (Baltimore), Snickerz Comedy Club (Ft. Wayne, IN) Bonkerz Comedy Club (Various Locations), Comedy Zone (Various Locations), Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. As a full-time working comic, she can be found at various local & national venues, fundraisers , private and corporate events.

Linda was profiled in the Hartford Courant, The Chicago Tribune and The New Jersey Star Ledger. She has appeared on affiliates of NBC and ABC as well as PBS

Ray Harrington is an infectiously charming comedian who performs across the globe with hilariously irreverent material and marvelous improvisational riffing that embraces the uncomfortable and the absurd with a smile. He’s been seen on Conan, and his documentary BE A MAN won the LA Comedy Festival before premiering exclusively on Hulu. His first album from Stand Up! Records, The Worst Is Over, debuted at the top of the comedy charts on Amazon and iTunes. His latest album, Overwhelmed, debuted at Number 1 on Amazon and at the top of the Billboard Comedy Charts. Conan, Hulu, Sirius XM, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are on sale for all 2024-25 Comedy Nights. Dates include: September 14th, November 9th, January 11th, February 15th, and May 17th. For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

Comments