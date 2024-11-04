Coleman Green and Gene Norris to Perform at Playhouse on Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, November 9th at 8pm. Coleman Green and Gene Norris are set to co-headline. BYOB! Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $20*, all seats reserved (plus $2.50 service charge).

Coleman Green (Co-Headliner) who's known in the Philadelphia comedy scene has quickly increased his comic opportunities nationally and internationally. A rising star, Coleman Green is no stranger to the entertainment world. Gracing the stages of many venues, clubs and corporate events, Coleman has managed to find the common link between all races, ethnicities, cultures, and incomes. He's a stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer of his own animation series. He has the ability when needed, to bring his comedy into the roles that he often portrays. His ability to make you laugh is certainly a talent that can not be taught. One of the fan favorites is Coleman's portrayal of a pink pixel in the Optimum iO Pixels television commercial. Look out for Mr. Green because he's coming to a stage, TV or large screen near you!

Gene Norris (Co-Headliner) is a Comedian/Actor from Philadelphia who is a natural to the stage. He has appeared in several Plays and Short Films as the comic Relief. He also performed for Our Troops and several Charity groups such as Mothers in charge, Linda Creed Breast Cancer awareness foundation, National AIDS awareness foundation and numerous private fund raiser events. His story telling of Growing old, Love and Marriage with Kids along with his dynamic energy that he brings to the stage, will keep you in stitches.

Tickets are on sale for all 2024-25 Comedy Nights. For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

