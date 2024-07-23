Celebrate Christmas In July At Branford's Legacy Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Christmas is coming early at Branford's Legacy Theatre! Beat the heat with thoughts of that fan-favorite holiday production and save $10 off tickets to A Christmas Carol now through the end of July with code JULY at checkout.

Tickets are available at legacytheatrect.org or by calling the Box Office at (203) 315-1901. Please note that there is a maximum of 4 tickets per order, the sale does not apply to previous purchases, and the sale will end on Wednesday, July 31st. Many performances sell out, so take advantage of this early Christmas gift and book your seats now!

A Christmas Carol is set to run December 4-15, with performances Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm, Fridays at 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Legacy Theatre's enchanting musical adaptation of this classic tale by Charles Dickens, adapted and directed by Artistic Director and co-founder Keely Baisden Knudsen, illuminates the journey of one Ebenezer Scrooge and his guided self-reflection amidst the Christmas season in 1800s England. A Christmas Carol has pleasantly haunted generations of audiences around the globe, and Legacy invites audiences to make merry and ring in the holidays with their annual acclaimed rendition of the famous story. Local favorite Jim Andreassi is set to return as Ebenezer Scrooge, and audiences can expect to see other familiar faces as part of the annual holiday tradition at Legacy.

The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road. The Legacy Theatre is committed to providing live theatre and related programming that is accessible to the widest possible audience. Full accessibility and accommodations details can be found on Legacy's website or by calling the Box Office.

For more information on upcoming productions, classes, community events, and sponsorship and partner opportunities, please email Kiersten@LegacyTheatreCT.org.

