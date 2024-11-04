CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS Returns to TheatreWorks Hartford This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Connecticut’s favorite twisted holiday will return to TheaterWorks Hartford for its 12th season on the naughty list. Conceived and directed by Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS features work from six playwrights, each adding their own spin to the canon of holiday traditions past. This year’s 12th anniversary production stars Harry Bouvy, Jen Cody, and Richard Kline (Three’s Company) as “The Bartender,” and features new and exciting surprises for 2024!

It's Christmas Eve in a rundown local bar. Expecting a silent night, the bartender finds himself mixing drinks for a parade of surprising guests - children from your favorite Christmas specials and movies - now all grown up. Join them as they pour out their Christmas woes in this delightful parody.



When talking about this year’s 12th anniversary production, Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero said “I grew up watching Three’s Company, so it’s especially great to have Richard back 'behind the bar' this year! His work on the series, as well as in many sitcoms that defined my childhood, shows he has the craft and sense of humor to bring something exciting to the role. Also thrilled to have Jen and Harry back for another year! It makes the process so much fun. We have a few new surprises and updates in store for our 12th year!"



CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS is an offbeat collection of twisted holiday tales by Judy Gold, Jenn Harris, Jeffrey Hatcher, Jacques Lamarre, Edwin Sánchez and Matthew Wilkas. It is not part of the 24/25 subscription season. Advanced tickets and more information can be found at twhartford.org.

