Black Rock Theater Announces New Residency At Fairfield Theatre Company

Black Rock Theater has announced the organization will begin a residency at Fairfield Theatre Company (FTC) in the heart of downtown Fairfield. This collaboration will be known as Black Rock Theater at FTC and marks a bold step forward for both the company and the Fairfield arts scene.

The move to FTC's state-of-the-art facilities will allow Black Rock Theater to enhance its educational offerings and performances, while continuing to serve the community's growing interest in high-quality musical theater education. As part of this partnership, Black Rock Theater's education programs—including classes, workshops, and private lessons—will now be hosted at FTC, offering easy access to arts programming in Fairfield's premier cultural hub.

Additionally, all of Black Rock Theater's performances will now take place in FTC's renowned StageOne venue, which will serve as the new home for the company's productions. StageOne's intimate setting and advanced technical capabilities will enable Black Rock Theater to continue offering dynamic, thought-provoking performances that inspire and entertain.

“We are beyond excited to be joining forces with Fairfield Theatre Company,” said Connor Deane, Executive Director of Black Rock Theater. “This collaboration will allow us to continue our mission of nurturing young talent while also strengthening the Fairfield arts community. By combining our educational programs with FTC's world-class venue, we are able to expand our impact and provide even more opportunities for artistic growth and community engagement.”

Frank Pomer, FTC Board Chair, echoed this sentiment, saying, “This alliance is a perfect fit for both organizations. Fairfield Theatre Company has long been a pillar of the community, and we are thrilled to welcome Black Rock Theater to FTC. Together, we will create an exciting and vibrant cultural environment that will enrich the lives of all who are passionate about the arts. We look forward to seeing how this collaboration helps shape the future of theatre in Fairfield.”

The collaboration between Black Rock Theater and Fairfield Theatre Company is about more than just location—it's about creating a shared space for creativity, connection, and growth. With a mutual commitment to excellence in arts education and performance, the new residency promises to offer an even more exciting and accessible arts experience for people of all ages and backgrounds.

“This is just the beginning,” said Deane, “and we cannot wait to share what's next as we continue building the future of theater, one performance and class at a time.”

About Black Rock Theater:

As a non-profit organization, BLACK ROCK THEATER provides training for emerging artists by connecting them with Broadway professionals to fuel the future of the arts. Black Rock Theater provides professional-level training and performance opportunities for artists of all backgrounds. Within our Academy, students study singing, dancing, and acting in group classes and private lessons to further develop their craft. Our top-tier stage productions connect emerging artists with working industry professionals as we produce a full five-show season with Equity contracts.

Black Rock Theater operates at the intersection of artistic collaboration and education.

About Fairfield Theatre Company:

The Fairfield Theatre Company is a nonprofit center for the arts and culture located in the heart of downtown Fairfield, Connecticut. We bring together a community of musicians, actors, artists, writers, fans, and supporters who are dedicated to the simple premise that the broadest spectrum of live entertainment and cultural exchange is essential to the vitality of our society. We endeavor to strengthen our community and nurture, enrich, and enlighten the lives of those we touch. Our hope is to make our world a better place one great performance at a time.

For more information on upcoming events, programs, and performances, visit Black Rock Theater's website (www.blackrocktheater.org) and Fairfield Theatre Company's website (www.fairfieldtheatre.org).

