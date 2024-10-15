A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL Comes to Broadway On Main

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



.Broadway on Main will present an intimate and immersive production of the Broadway hit, A CHRISTMAS STORY - THE MUSICAL. Based on the beloved holiday classic of the same name, this hilarious and heartfelt musical runs November 15 through 24 at the intimate venue located at 597 Main Street in downtown East Haven.

A Christmas Story - The Musical, which received rave reviews on its Broadway run, is based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock on television every Christmas. Set in the 1940s, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. The delightfully versatile score ranges from gentle ballads to show-stopping full-ensemble numbers such as "Ralphie to the Rescue!", "A Major Award," "Sticky Situation," "Up on Santa's Lap," "Somewhere Hovering Over Indiana" and the inevitable "You'll Shoot Your Eye Out!" A Christmas Story, The Musical will bring an exciting new dimension to those who have seen the movie and will certainly stand on its own for those who haven't.

Director Neil Fuentes states, "We're kicking off the holiday season with the American classic you know and love—like you've NEVER seen it before! Don't miss the ONLY immersive version of A Christmas Story - The Musical! You will be part of the magic with 280-degree projections and stunning special effects that will make you feel like you're right in Ralphie's world!"

Performances are November 15 through 24 at Cabaret on Main, 597 Main Street in downtown East Haven, CT. Show times are Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm; and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets for A Christmas Story are $37 for adults; $32 for children 17 and under. Additional information and tickets can be found at BroadwayonMain.org.

The cast includes Aiden Masterbone as Ralphie, Andrew Tillbrook and Michael Raccio as Randy, Nick Rapuano as The Old Man, Lisa Costello as Mother, and Jeffrey Tillbrook as Jean Shepard. Ralphie's buddies are played by Kash Small as Schwartz and Avery French as Flick. Ralphie's tormenters include Phoenix Carlyon as Scut Farkus, Jayla Orozco as Grover Dill, Derek Masterbone as Santa, and Piper Stepule as Miss Shield. The ensemble of school kids, townspeople, elves and more includes Alayna Capriglione, Aleynise Negron, Andrew Hulse, Ava Palmer, Avery Denecke, Elsa Longo, Emma Riley, Isabella Jones, Lennon Albe, Marvin Jones, Noa Rengifo-Miller, Paige Lawner, Samantha Bessette, and Vinny Hedley.

The creative team includes Billy DiCrosta (Producer), Edwin Rodriguez (Musical Director); Gina Helland (Choreography & Costume Design), Lindsay Manciero (Stage Manager), Dave Denecke (Set Design), and T'Asia Newtown (Assistant Choreographer).

