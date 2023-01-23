Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards

The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!

Jan. 23, 2023  

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jamie Mcmahon - RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theatre

Runners-Up: Vincent Sylvester - NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre, Stella Hiatt Kane - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance, Myles Lawson - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - Columbus Childrens Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Elise Wesley - NEWSIES - CCT

Runners-Up: Dayton Willison - RENT:SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theatre, Rebecca White - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Otterbein Theatre and Dance, Jennifer Myers - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster

Best Dance Production

Winner: FOOTLOOSE - Westerville South High School

Runners-Up: FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Weathervane, CRAZY FOR YOU - Hilliard Community Theater, BACK IN TIME - District West

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Joe Bishara - RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Runners-Up: Joe Deer - NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre, Mark Mineart - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance, Chari Arespacochaga - RENT - Short North Stage

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Dr. Aviva Neff - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance

Runners-Up: Joe Werstak - PUFFS - Wagnall's community theatre, Tim Browning - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse, David J Glover - TALE OF TWO CITIES - Actors Theatre of Columbus

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Runners-Up: NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre, RENT - Short North Stage, SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Elliot France - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance

Runners-Up: Bowen Moss - ROCK OF AGES - Short North Stage, Dale Harris - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre, Chris Lipstreu - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Dr. Lara Brooks - NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre

Runners-Up: Lori Kay Harvey - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Otterbein Theatre and Dance, Jonathan Collura - RENT - Short North Stage, Jonathan Collura - ROCK OF AGES - Short North Stage

Best Musical

Winner: RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Runners-Up: RENT - Short North Stage, SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Worthington Community Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: LAND OF OURS - Otterbein Theatre and Dance

Runners-Up: DEAR MY BROWN SKIN - Columbus Performing Arts Center/Abbey Theatre of Dublin, YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre, AN ABSENCE OF CLOSURE - Abbey Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: J'Quay Gibbs - RENT - Short North Stage

Runners-Up: Nora West - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Worthington Community Theatre, Mia Kadar - RENT - Abbey Theater of Dublin, Laura Overby - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Quincy Shaindlin - THE HEIDI CHRONICLES - Otterbein Theatre and Dance

Runners-Up: Lev Hund - AN ABSENCE OF CLOSURE - Abbey Theatre, Caliph Scott - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse, Abby Bauder - A FAIRY TALE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Worthington Community Theatre

Best Play

Winner: RENT - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Runners-Up: BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance, PUFFS - Wagnalls community theater, NOISES OFF - Short north stage

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Stephanie R. Gerckens - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance

Runners-Up: Jason Bolen - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage, Victor Jones - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster, LITTLE SHOP - Short north stage

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Kitty Mader - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance

Runners-Up: David Crone and Krista Pojman - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin, Kathleen Uhl - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster, Seth Sprang - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Arnav Nawani - RENT - Abbey Theatre of Dublin

Runners-Up: Shelby Zimmerman - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Otterbein Theatre and Dance, Amy Rittberger - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Worthington Community Theatre, Dale Ross Saunders - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Paxton Longoria - A FAIRY TALE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Worthington Community Theatre

Runners-Up: Jackson Gifford - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance, William Darby IV - THE DUCHESS - Abbey Theatre of Dublin, Beth Sanford - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - CCT

Runners-Up: RENT SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin, MATILDA - Worthington, HELLO DOLLY - LHS

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Abbey Theater of Dublin

Runners-Up: Short North Stage, Columbus Children's Theatre, Otterbein Theatre and Dance



