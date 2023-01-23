Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Jamie Mcmahon - RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theatre
Runners-Up: Vincent Sylvester - NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre, Stella Hiatt Kane - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance, Myles Lawson - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - Columbus Childrens Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Elise Wesley - NEWSIES - CCT
Runners-Up: Dayton Willison - RENT:SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theatre, Rebecca White - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Otterbein Theatre and Dance, Jennifer Myers - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster
Best Dance Production
Winner: FOOTLOOSE - Westerville South High School
Runners-Up: FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Weathervane, CRAZY FOR YOU - Hilliard Community Theater, BACK IN TIME - District West
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Joe Bishara - RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin
Runners-Up: Joe Deer - NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre, Mark Mineart - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance, Chari Arespacochaga - RENT - Short North Stage
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Dr. Aviva Neff - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance
Runners-Up: Joe Werstak - PUFFS - Wagnall's community theatre, Tim Browning - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse, David J Glover - TALE OF TWO CITIES - Actors Theatre of Columbus
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin
Runners-Up: NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre, RENT - Short North Stage, SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Elliot France - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance
Runners-Up: Bowen Moss - ROCK OF AGES - Short North Stage, Dale Harris - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre, Chris Lipstreu - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Dr. Lara Brooks - NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre
Runners-Up: Lori Kay Harvey - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Otterbein Theatre and Dance, Jonathan Collura - RENT - Short North Stage, Jonathan Collura - ROCK OF AGES - Short North Stage
Best Musical
Winner: RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin
Runners-Up: RENT - Short North Stage, SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Worthington Community Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: LAND OF OURS - Otterbein Theatre and Dance
Runners-Up: DEAR MY BROWN SKIN - Columbus Performing Arts Center/Abbey Theatre of Dublin, YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre, AN ABSENCE OF CLOSURE - Abbey Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: J'Quay Gibbs - RENT - Short North Stage
Runners-Up: Nora West - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Worthington Community Theatre, Mia Kadar - RENT - Abbey Theater of Dublin, Laura Overby - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Quincy Shaindlin - THE HEIDI CHRONICLES - Otterbein Theatre and Dance
Runners-Up: Lev Hund - AN ABSENCE OF CLOSURE - Abbey Theatre, Caliph Scott - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse, Abby Bauder - A FAIRY TALE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Worthington Community Theatre
Best Play
Winner: RENT - Abbey Theater of Dublin
Runners-Up: BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance, PUFFS - Wagnalls community theater, NOISES OFF - Short north stage
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Stephanie R. Gerckens - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance
Runners-Up: Jason Bolen - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage, Victor Jones - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster, LITTLE SHOP - Short north stage
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Kitty Mader - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance
Runners-Up: David Crone and Krista Pojman - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin, Kathleen Uhl - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster, Seth Sprang - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Arnav Nawani - RENT - Abbey Theatre of Dublin
Runners-Up: Shelby Zimmerman - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Otterbein Theatre and Dance, Amy Rittberger - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Worthington Community Theatre, Dale Ross Saunders - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Paxton Longoria - A FAIRY TALE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Worthington Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Jackson Gifford - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance, William Darby IV - THE DUCHESS - Abbey Theatre of Dublin, Beth Sanford - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - CCT
Runners-Up: RENT SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin, MATILDA - Worthington, HELLO DOLLY - LHS
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Abbey Theater of Dublin
Runners-Up: Short North Stage, Columbus Children's Theatre, Otterbein Theatre and Dance