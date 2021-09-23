The Historic Ohio Theatre Now Offering Sneak Peek Tours

The historic Ohio Theatre was purchased last October by Michael Bouson and Joe Correll, a couple of TV Producers from LA. Since then they have been very hard at work repairing, restoring, and revitalizing this once vibrant Movie Palace and Vaudeville Theatre into a nostalgic but state-of-the-art Entertainment and Dining center.

First of all, the ROOF IS FINALLY BEEN REPLACED! They've also been busy renovating the inside of the theatre as well and they can't wait to show off some of their latest projects.

Buy your ticket to one of the upcoming Friends of the Ohio Theatre Fundraising Tours to be one of the first to see what's going on and what's to come at The Ohio Theatre Lima!

Tours will be given every 30 minutes on October 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, & 24. Tickets are now on sale and are available here: https://ohiotheatrelimatours.bpt.me

Your $30 ticket gets you admitted for a 30-minute tour of the progress to date, an official Ohio Theatre Lima T-shirt, and a bottle of water (but don't drink it too fast because the restrooms are being renovated and not done yet!)

Each tour is limited to only 25 guests so you won't have to struggle to see or hear and you'll get the opportunity to ask questions as well.

As this is a Fundraiser, tickets will not be refundable so be sure of your date and time before you book. If you're unable to attend, we won't be able to refund your money but we will be happy to hold your T-shirt at the theatre for you to pick up another time.

Tickets are available here: https://ohiotheatrelimatours.bpt.me