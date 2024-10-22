News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW is Coming to The Avalon Theatre

The performance will take place on November 1, 2024.

By: Oct. 22, 2024
THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW is Coming to The Avalon Theatre Image
The Lucky Banisters in collaboration with The Avalon Theatre will present an unforgettable night of The Rocky Horror Picture Show featuring a live shadow cast performance! This classic cult film and interactive experience is set for Friday, November 1, 2024, at 8:00 PM. Tickets are just $20 and can be purchased online.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW is Coming to The Avalon Theatre
Experience the magic of Rocky Horror like never before, as The Lucky Banisters bring the movie to life with a live shadow cast performance. The show is famous for its audience participation, and you can join in on the fun! Audience participation bags filled with all the props you'll need are available at the event for just $5. Best of all, proceeds from these bags go directly to help The Lucky Banisters continue their performances while building an inclusive community in Marysville.

Don't miss your chance to celebrate this iconic show in the heart of Marysville. Dress up, shout out, and get ready for a night of unforgettable fun!

Event Details:

- Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

- Time: 8:00 PM

- Location: The Avalon Theatre, 121 E. 5th St., Marysville, OH

- Tickets: $20, available online at theavalontheatre.org

- Audience Participation Bags: $5 (sold at the show; proceeds support The Lucky Banisters)




