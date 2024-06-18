Stella Cole Returns to the Avalon Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marysville, Oh - Nothing is more romantic and mysterious than a jazz club on a Sunday afternoon with the sultry sounds of a jazz singer floating through the air. Let Stella Cole transport you there on Sunday, June 23 with her concert at The Avalon Theatre.

Her return to Marysville, Ohio after a sold-out performance this past December is one of Union County's most highly anticipated events. To watch Stella Cole perform is to be transported back in time. Her sense of joy and wonder is infectious - one look at her massive social media following makes this clear. Take a quick scroll through the comments of any of her many viral videos and you'll see not only her irresistible charm but an ability to expose fans of all ages to the wonders of the Great American Songbook, especially when these timeless stories are told honestly by an artist with an uncanny ability to transcend generations.

"Stella wowed audiences in December with a sold-out performance." Said Executive Director Ryan Bowie. "Patrons drove hundreds of miles to Marysville, OH to experience her talent and powerhouse performance. Having Stella grace The Avalon stage once was a dream come true and for it to happen again feels like we are the luckiest town in America. To be able to bring first-rate performers to Marysville, OH is something we are passionate about here at The Avalon Theatre and we can't wait to see the joy Stella brings to hundreds this June."

Stella Katherine Cole is a multifaceted performer based in New York City. She has amassed well over half a million followers and nearly 6 million likes from posting singing videos that are beloved by a worldwide audience of all ages. Her videos have been reposted and praised by musicians like Michael Bublé, James Taylor, and Meghan Trainor and Broadway legends like Betty Buckley, Stephanie J Block, and Donna Murphy.

Upon first hearing Stella Cole, one is immediately struck by her rich tone and extraordinary vocal control. However, what is particularly rare is her ability to interpret songs (initially intended for actors in character) in a direct, personally vulnerable way that connects to something within herself, placing her in the lineage of the greatest interpreters of the repertoire. Perhaps most exciting to her many young fans who have never heard these songs before, these are Stella Cole songs, which makes her one of the most exciting artists of her generation.

In New York, Stella has performed at iconic venues such as Dizzy's Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, 54 Below, Town Hall, Mezzrow, and the Cafe Carlyle as a guest soloist with Darren Criss. She has toured the country with Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ). She recently collaborated with PMJ on a jazzy cover of "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus. The music video has already racked up a combined total of 5 million views between PMJ's YouTube and Stella's social media.

Sounds of The Avalon presents...Stella Cole will be on Sunday, June 23, 2024. There are two chances to catch this performance at 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm. This concert is sponsored in part by Visit Union County Ohio. (www.unioncountyoh.com). Tickets can be purchased online at theavalontheatre.org/events or visit The Avalon Theatre box office. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and one hour before all events.

