ProMusica Welcomes Pianist Yeol Eum Son For November Concerts

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will welcome world-renowned South Korean pianist Yeol Eum Sonfor her ProMusica debut on Nov. 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. for a pair of concerts at the Southern Theatre.

Led by Music Director David Danzmayr, the Beethoven's Emperor program will feature Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor”, Jessie Montgomery's Strum, Schubert's “Unfinished” Symphony, and Johann Strauss Jr.'s Emperor Waltz.

Yeol Eum, born in South Korea in 1986, is renowned for her exceptional artistry and captivating performances. From a young age, she displayed remarkable talent, beginning piano lessons at just three-and-a-half years old. She has captivated audiences worldwide with her boundless artistic exploration and profound musicality, establishing herself as one of the foremost pianists of her generation.

Most recently, Yeol Eum served as an Artist-in-Residence with the Residentie Orkest in The Hague, Netherlands. She has also performed with renowned orchestras across the globe, including the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and several others.

The concerts will commence with Grammy-winning composer Jessie Montgomery's Strum, furthering ProMusica's mission to feature music from diverse and living composers, as well as women composers. Next, Yeol Eum will perform Beethoven's fifth and final Piano Concerto, “Emperor” alongside the orchestra. To wrap up the evening, the orchestra will feature two Austrian pieces, Schubert's mysterious and most famous symphony, the “Unfinished,” followed by the grand melodies of Johann Strauss Jr.'s Emperor Waltz.

“Beethoven's Emperor Concerto is a beloved piece, frequently heard in films and movies, and is one of his most moving works,” said Janet Chen, ProMusica's CEO. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the renowned pianist Yeol Eum Son; and the evening's program is an inspiring blend of majestic and serious music. We hope to have all piano and music lovers join us.”

Additional information about Beethoven's Emperor is available at promusicacolumbus.org/event/beethovens-emperor-2024/.

Tickets for Beethoven's Emperor range from $18-$64, and subscriptions for the 2024-25 ProMusica season are still available. Tickets are on sale through the ProMusica Box Office at 614.464.0066 ext. 101 and online at promusicacolumbus.org via Ticketmaster.



