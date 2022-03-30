Photos: Inside Short North Stage's BROADWAY STARS IN CONCERT

On Monday March 28th, Short North Stage hosted a fundraiser event featuring Broadway performers Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, Lion King) and Thayne Jasperon (Hamilton, Newsies). Patrons enjoyed an evening full of entertainment with special guests Thom Christopher Warren, Lisa Glover, accompanist Jonathan Collura, and the cast of Little Shop of Horrors. Patrons that purchased a VIP ticket were also treated to a pre and post event reception. This was a one night only event! Don't miss Little Shop of Horrors running now through April 15. Visit www.cbusarts.com for more information.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer