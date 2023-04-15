Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortium's AN EVENING WITH MARTY STUART AND HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES

Country Music Hall of Famer, five-time Grammy-winner, and AMA Lifetime Achievement honoree Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives came to perform at the Woodward Opera House in Mount Vernon, Ohio on April 8th, 2023. Marty Stuart is an American country and bluegrass music singer, songwriter, and musician. Active since 1968, Stuart initially toured with Lester Flatt, and then in Johnny Cash's road band before beginning work as a solo artist in the early 1980s.

Upcoming shows include The Reagan Years Dance Party on Friday, October 20th along with many other co-productions with local organizations. For more info or to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer