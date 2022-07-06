Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Ariel-Foundation Park (AFP) and the Mount Vernon Arts Consortium (MVAC) are proud to present the 2022 free summer concert series at the Schnormeier Event Center, bringing a number of festive, fun, and free summer showcases that feature returning favorites and new, exciting acts from across the country. The Summer Concert Series is an opportunity to not only experience outdoor entertainment in the heart of Knox County but a chance to make memories with a wide variety of performances, genres, and sounds.

On Monday, July 4 AFP & MVAC presented - Faithfully: Journey and Eagles Tribute: A tribute and salute to the music of two era-defining bands, bringing the classic hits of both The Eagles and Journey to life and getting packed crowds across the country to stand up for the opening notes of 'Don't Stop Believing.'

Upcoming shows include Clint Black on Thursday, September 15th. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.mvac.org Check out our website for lots more exciting shows to come!

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer