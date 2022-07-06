Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Check out our website for lots more exciting shows to come!

Columbus News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 6, 2022  

Ariel-Foundation Park (AFP) and the Mount Vernon Arts Consortium (MVAC) are proud to present the 2022 free summer concert series at the Schnormeier Event Center, bringing a number of festive, fun, and free summer showcases that feature returning favorites and new, exciting acts from across the country. The Summer Concert Series is an opportunity to not only experience outdoor entertainment in the heart of Knox County but a chance to make memories with a wide variety of performances, genres, and sounds.

On Monday, July 4 AFP & MVAC presented - Faithfully: Journey and Eagles Tribute: A tribute and salute to the music of two era-defining bands, bringing the classic hits of both The Eagles and Journey to life and getting packed crowds across the country to stand up for the opening notes of 'Don't Stop Believing.'

Upcoming shows include Clint Black on Thursday, September 15th. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.mvac.org Check out our website for lots more exciting shows to come!

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute

Photos: Inside Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present FAITHFULLY: Journey and Eagles Tribute



Related Articles View More Columbus Stories


From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested in taking... (read more about this author)

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN
June 24, 2022

Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.
Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Co's BIRDS OF A FEATHER
June 23, 2022

Celebrate PRIDE 2022 with Evolution Theatre - Central Ohio's LGBTQIA Theatre Company as they present the area premiere of Birds of a Feather by Marc Acito. On the surface, it's about two male penguins who partnered, adopted an egg, hatched and raised a chick together. But in reality, it's about so much more!
Photos: Inside New Albany Middle School's PERFORMANCE AT THE COLUMBUS ARTS FEST
June 23, 2022

New Albany Middle School was selected to perform as the only Middle School on the ABC6 Bicentennial Park Stage at the 2022 Columbus Arts Festival. This was a wonderful opportunity for these 6th, 7th and 8th grade students to share their passion for musical theatre with their community! The NAMS Theatre Department performed selections from their recent productions of “Xanadu Jr.”, “Mary Poppins Jr.” and finished off with the number “We don’t talk about Bruno” from the smash hit “Encanto”. Director: Melissa Gould, Musical Director: Sean Hooper. Performers: Aline Bhat, Anna Fishbaugh, Annie Trybus, Ava Baker, Ava Feisel, Brie Funk, Cali Russell, CJ Gaines, Drew Wintersteller, Ella Davis, Eva Vian, Eve Limpach, Evie Nacht, Gabby Lewis, Ghost Thomas, Gia Ellenberg, Hope Rooney, Ian Kopf, Kayla Haynes, Kendall Beus, Lee Brechter, Lila Griveas, Lilly Steel, Maggie Hill, Maria Thiel, Myles Patton, Neil Teri, Noelle Griffith, Olivia Fuller, Olivia Horne, Olivia Smith, Parker Cohn, Regan James, Riley Malone, Riley Snead, Riley Walsh and Sahil Shah. Crew : Carter Purcell, Ella Proudfoot
Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s PERFORMANCE AT THE COLUMBUS ARTS FEST
June 22, 2022

New Vision Dance Company was selected to perform on the ABC6 Bicentennial Park Stage at the 2022 Columbus Arts Festival. This was a wonderful opportunity for these talented dancers to share their passion with their community! New Vision is launching the first ever New Albany Dance Festival on July 30, 2022. The company performed pieces choreographed by Artistic Director Melissa Gould as well as company members Lili Engel, Janaya Davis, Jonathan Hill and Jessica Gould. NVDC was joined by guest vocal artists Emily Baird, Lorelei Roeger and Emma Wintersteller. New Vision Dance Company members performing: Arnav Nawani, Charlotte Rutherford, Clara Love, Dominic Catrone, Elise Pierson, Erykah Strickland, Janaya Davis, Jennifer Myers, Jessica Gould, Joe Gould, Jonathan Hill, Lauren Seger, Lexi Daniels, Lili Engel, Rachel Cory, Sally Squires and Sydnie Liggins.
Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presents KEVIN NEALON
June 20, 2022

The Mount Vernon Arts Consortium (MVAC) welcomed Kevin Nealon on June 16th, 2022 to the Woodward Opera House in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Upcoming shows include The Reagan Years: Talented East Coast musicians replicating Pop, Rock, New Wave, and Heavy Metal hits of the MTV Era. Selling out shows since 1996 and knows all the lyrics to Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire.’ Friday, June 17 at 7:30 PM. This is part of the Free Summer Concert Series at The Schnormeier Event Center, 10 Pittsburgh Ave., Mount Vernon, OH. On Saturday June 18th MVAC welcomes Aureum: An Aerial and Acrobatic Adventure Tale for 2 performances in The Knox Memorial, 112 E. High Street, Mount Vernon, OH. And Clint Black on Thursday, September 15th. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.mvac.org Check out our website for lots more exciting shows to come!