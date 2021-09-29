Photos: First look at Red Herring Productions' THESE SHINING LIVES

These Shining Lives, based on the book The Radium Girls by Kate Moore, chronicles the historic strength, heroism and determination of the women at the Radium Dial Company during the 1920s - 1930s. Catherine and her colleagues are becoming gravely ill by the day, but only through the acts of these brave and courageous women and their male allies were these women able to fight their town, the press, the medical community, and the corporation. Theirs is an inspirational story of survival in its most transcendent sense, as they refuse to allow the company that stole their health to kill their spirits or endanger the lives of those that come after them.

Written by Melanie Marnich, Directed by Nancy Shelton Williams, the Cast includes: CATHERINE DONOHUE - Ella Palardi, FRANCIS - Elizabeth Girvin, CHARLOTTE- Anita McFarren, PEARL- Emily Turner, TOM DONOHUE- Rick Clark, and Mr. REED- Scott Landis Wilson.

Performances run September 30th thru October 17th, 2021 at Red Herring, 3723 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio (in the Great Southern Shopping Center). Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:00 PM; Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $30 in advance, with "pay what you will" available at the door. Patrons and staff will be required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth while in the building. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.redherringtheater.org/ or 614-723-9116.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer