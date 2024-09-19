News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: First look at Olentangy Orange High School Orangelight Productions presents THE OUTSIDERS

The Outsiders will run from Sept 19 - 22, 2024

By: Sep. 19, 2024
The Outsiders is a searing story of real kids in real situations with real consequences seen through the eyes of young Ponyboy.  Territorial battles between the have-it-made rich kids – the Socs --and Ponyboy's tough, underprivileged “greaser” family and friends are just a part of life.  But even in the midst of urban gang warfare, somehow Ponyboy can't forget a short poem that speaks to their fragile young lives.  This heroic story of belonging, friendship, and maintaining hope in the face of struggle is a powerful reminder of what young people encounter every day.

Adapted by Christopher Sergel, Based upon the Novel  by S. E. Hinton

Performances run Sept 19 & 21 at 7pm and Sept 22 at 2pm at Olentangy Orange High School, 2840 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center, OH 43035, For tickets visit: https://orangelightproductions.ludus.com/index.php

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

