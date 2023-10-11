Photos: First look at New Vision Dance's CARNIVAL OF WONDERS - DANCING UNDER THE BIG TOP

Come One, Come All! Spend a night Under the Big Top at the Carnival of Wonders presented by New Vision Dance Company on Saturday, October 14 at 3pm and 7pm located at the Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts in New Albany, Ohio. The show will feature a variety of performance styles and include guest performances by Cultivate Dance Project, the NVDC student guest artists and vocalists Ava Baker, Anna Fishbaugh, Regan James, Olivia Noel, Cali Russell and Riley Walsh. This extravaganza is produced by Board member Nathan Nitczynski.

The show will be produced by New Vision’s Artistic Director and New Albany Middle School Theater Director, Melissa Gould. Melissa has been teaching for over 35 years and has choreographed musicals for community theaters across the country.

New Vision Dance Company members are: Allie Bond, Janaya Davis, Lili Engel, Zachery Franklin, Kirsten Frison, Brandon Gano, Jess Gould, Joe Gould, Renny Hernandez, Emmie Hess, Jonathan Hill, Sydnie Liggins, Clara Love, Nina McElroy, Yulia Moriarty, Jennifer Myers, Terrence Myles, Arnav Nawani, Anna Obermeyer, Betsy Oellermann, Maria Peltier, Eli Pierson, Sally Squires, Simon Squires and Elizabeth Szeto.

Along with a spectacular show, audience members will have the opportunity to enter a raffle to win various baskets filled with wonders and amazements. Tickets for the show are $15(plus ticket fees) and can be purchased at Click Here

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer