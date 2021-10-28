Photos: First look at New Albany Middle School's XANADU Jr!

Xanadu JR. follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mt. Olympus to Venice Beach, California, on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time - the first Roller Disco. (Hey, it's 1980!) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds.

Director & Choreographer: Melissa Gould, Musical Director: Sean Hooper, Stage Manage: Lauren West, Assistant Directors: Pari Basant, Mimi Rooney, Technical Consultant/Graphic Design: Nick Eberts. CAST: Regan James, Drew Wintersteller, Sahil Shah, Brie Funk, Lee Brechter, Maria Thiel, Olivia Sloan, : Riona Rodrigues, Ava Baker, Caroline Samanich, Riley Walsh, Annie Trybus, Gabby Lewis, Cali Russell, Miles Talbot, Ian Kopf, Maggie Hill, Riley Snead, Evie Nacht, Aidan Ellison, Regan Balistrere, Adlee Beane, Izzy Beltran, Elise Bilberry, Parker Cohn, Olivia Fuller, Kayla Haynes, Anna Jenkins, Ryen Lacy, Eve Limpach, Riley Malone, Hope Rooney, Eva Vian, Juliet Zaczepinski. CREW: Ella Davis, Sophie Golis, Aristi Maniatis, Madison Milburn, Carter Purcell, Harper Rosebaugh, Rithik Shah, Quinn Slagle, Isabel Stanley, Lilly Steel, Sara Wirt.

Performances run October 29th thru the 31st, 2021 at the Jeanne B McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 West Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054. Tickets were pre-sold at the school and remaining tickets will be sold at the door.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer