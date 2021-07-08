Photos: First look at MTVarts' THE SOUND OF MUSIC

A tuneful, heartwarming story, it is based on the real life story of the Von Trapp Family singers, one of the world's best-known concert groups in the era immediately preceding World War II. Julie Andrews plays the role of Maria, the tomboyish postulant at an Austrian abbey who becomes a governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children, and brings a new love of life and music into the home.

Directed by Bruce Jacklin and Produced by Janis Stone. The cast includes: MARIA RAINER - Abigail Tayse, CAPT. GEORG VON TRAPP - Steve Herbst, MOTHER ABBESS - Rebecca Keck, LIESL - Mackenzie Leland, FRIEDRICH - Eli Wilson, LOUISALOUISA - Cora McFadden, BRIGITTABRIGITTA - Ellie Salvucci, KURT - Briggs Swallow, MARTAMARTA - Jillian Snow, GRETL - Gwen Brady, MAX DETWEILERMAX DETWEILER - Thor Collard, ELSA SCHRÄDER - Megan Evans, ROLF GRUBERROLF GRUBER - Logan Montgomery, SISTER BERTHESISTER BERTHE - Luane Campbell, SISTER SOPHIASISTER SOPHIA - Michelle Stoneburner, SISTER MARGARETTA - Kate Ernsberger, FRANZFRANZ - Jared Pierce, FRAU SCHMIDTFRAU SCHMIDT - Susan Moreland, HERR ZELLERHERR ZELLER - Jeffrey Scott, URSULA - Luna Moreland, ADM. VON SCHREIBERADM. SCHREIBER - Trey Swallow, BARON ELBERFELDBARON ELBERFELD - David Walsh, BARONESS ELBERFELDBARONESS ELBERFELD - Kami Owen, ABBEY SOLOIST - Lindsay Andrews, NEW POSTULANTNEW POSTULANT - Maddie Donabauer, and BISHOP - David Walsh

Performances run July 10th thru the 18th, 2021 at The Memorial Theatre at the Knox Memorial, 112 East High Street, Mount Vernon, OH. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.mtvarts.com/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer