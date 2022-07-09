Photos: First look at MTVart's OLIVER!

The award-winning musical adaptation of the classic Dickens novel springs to life with some of the most memorable characters and songs ever to grace the stage. Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart's classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist. The Tony and Olivier Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece by actors and audience members alike. The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver's chances of discovering the true love of a family.

Book, Music and Lyrics by Lionel Bart, Directed by Bruce Jacklin, the Cast includes: Oliver Twist - Jillian Snow, Fagin - Ian Fraser Ernsberger, The Artful Dodger - Alex Snodgrass, Bill Sikes - Steve Herbst, Nancy - Kelly Lauth, Bet - Molly Smith, Mr. Bumble - Paul Russell, Widow Corney - Kate Ernsberger, Mr. Brownlow - Larry Evans, Mr. Sowerberry - TBD, Mrs. Sowerberry - Megan Evans, Charlotte - Sage Szucs, Noah Claypoole - Billy Woodring, Mrs. Bedwin - Mary Rugola Dye, Old Sally - Stephanie Scott, Charley Bates - Drew Caton, Nipper - Gwen Brady, Captain - Logan Montgomery, Handwalker - Peyton Haustein Cline, Milkmaid - Lily Mayville, Strawberry Seller - Abigail Tayse,Rose Seller - Amanda Mayville, Knife Grinder - TBD, Gang of Theives - Briggs Swallow, Zach Cramer, Madigan Kennedy, Logan Costa, Ellie Salvucci, Ensemble: Kiersten Clinedinst, Isabella Cook, Maddie Donabauer, Nora Gotschall, Fox Haver, Carrie Haver, Jason Herbst, Lucas Herbst, Jenna Jurkowitz, Kristen Kaufmann, Grace Mayville, Caroline Pletcher, Jared Pierce, Madison Shischina, Anneliese Scott, Ashlynn Scott, Aiden Scott, Oliver Snow, Megan Snow, Rosie Stemen, Kylie Stadler, Avery Sears, Sadie Ryalls, and Ryder Witt.

Performances are July 9-17 at Knox Memorial Theater, 112 East High St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mtvarts.com/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer