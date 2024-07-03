Photos: First look at MTVarts' FOOTLOOSE: THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him.

Stage Adaptation by DEAN PITCHFORD and WALTER BOBBIE, Based on the Original Screenplay by Dean Pitchford, Music by TOM SNOW Lyrics by DEAN PITCHFORD, Additional Music by ERIC CARMEN, SAMMY HAGAR, KENNY LOGGINS and JIM STEINMAN.

Directed by Bruce Jacklin, Cast: Christopher Hartman, Norita Hissong, Steve Herbst, Serra Austin, Molly Smith, Caroline Pletcher, Mason Mickley, William O’Brien, Abigail Tayse, Glenn Hissong, Kylie Stadler, Mary Harris, Isabella Oster, Alex Snodgrass, Alex Diehl, Silas Hoam, Mitchell Daniel, Kale Oswalt, Peyton Hauenstein-Cline, Jeremy Barrett, Mary Rugola Dye, Judy Diehl, Larry Evans, Megan Evans, McKinley Figurski, Gabrielle Fuller, Devyn Hall, Nate Hoam, Kyla Keller, Elisa Lybarger, Dori McCoy, Lindsey Miller, Syndey Moon, Ashlynn Scott, Madison Sichina, Anna Snodgrass, Evelyn Woodlee, Auralie Yoder.

Performances are July 6, 10 - 13, 7:30 pm, & July 7 - 14, 2:00 pm at The Woodward Opera House, 107 South Main Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mtvarts.com/2024-season/footloose/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments