Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY

The Savannah Sipping Society will run from November 3 -19, 2023
In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate – and an impromptu happy hour – and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.
Directed by Aynn Titchenal, Cast: Randa - Carol Hayward, Marlafaye - Sue Rapier, Dot - Dorothy Michalski, Jinx - Joan Fishel, Grandmother - Veronica Ridenour
Performances run Nov 3 - 19, 2023 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2273393®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F75898?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
