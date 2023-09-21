Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will run from Sept 22 - Oct 8, 2023
Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old, who is exceptional at Math but finds people confusing. The play opens with Christopher discovering a dead dog in his neighbor, Mrs. Shears' garden. Despite his father’s warning not to get involved, Christopher decides to investigate the death of the dog.
Based on the Novel by Mark Haddon, Adapted by Simon Stephens, Directed by Lisa Cravens-Brown, Stage Managers Ashley Zarzabal & Abby Orwig, Cast: Judy - Beth Connell, Mrs. Alexander - Sandra Cooperman, Ed - Glen Garcia, Voice 3 - David Hanggi, Siobhan - Laura Harris, Voice 1 - Riley Heeter, Voice 5 - Gretchen May, Christopher - Drew Moore, Voice 2 - Matt Rogers.
Performances run Sept 22 - Oct 8, 2023 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: Click Here
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
