Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

A snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer - in case he or she decides to strike again.

Adapted for Stage by Ken Ludwig, Director - Bob Kile, Stage Manager - Sue Rapier, the Cast: Hercule Poirot - Larry Cole, Monsieur Bouc - Phil Wells, Mary Debenham - Rachel Luther, Hector MacQueen - Zach Dozier, Michel - Jim Daniels, Princess Dragomiroff - Joyce Leahy, Greta Ohlsson - Beth Connell, Countess Andrenyi - Sarina Hyland, Helen Hubbard - Kate Charlesworth-Miller, Col. Arbuthnot - Randy Benge, Samuel Ratchett - Donnie Lockwood.

Performances run Sept 23 - OCT 9, 2022 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198812®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F63398?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer