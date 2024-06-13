Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's BIG FISH

Big Fish will run from June 14 - 30, 2024

By: Jun. 13, 2024
A new musical - An Adventure as BIG as Life Itself! Big Fish revolves around the relationship between Edward Bloom, a travelling salesman, and his adult son Will. The story shifts between two timelines. In the I’m present-day real world, sixty-year-old Edward Bloom faces his mortality while his son, Will, prepares to become a father himself.

Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa, Book by John August, Director: Aaron Auld, Music Director: Jo Michelle Shafer, Choreographer: Katie Haught, Stage Manager: Honey Lynn Carr, The Cast: Edward Bloom: Jake McAskill, Will Bloom: Ashton Hinton, Sandra Bloom: Sarina Hyland, Josephine: Corbyn Antrim, Young Will: Jack Van Winkle, Karl: Michael Gallaugher, Amos Calloway: Brandon Newbright, Don Price: Peyton Drake, Zacky Price: Ian Delaney, Jenny Hill: Baylee Sheets, The Witch: Isabella Audia, Dr. Bennett: Raia Hirsch, The Mermaid: Asina Marietta.

Performances run June 14 - 30, 2024 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio  43123.  Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75912

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's BIG FISH

