Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s AVENUE Q

Avenue Q is a Multiple-Tony Award-winning musical about a group of friends trying to live out their dreams, despite such mundane obstacles as trying to hold a job. The show’s format is a parody of Sesame Street and utilizes puppets to handle adult themes such as racism, homosexuality, sex, drinking, and internet pornography. SO … despite appearing to be a children's show using puppets, it is very definitely for mature audiences only!

Music and Lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, Book by Jeff Whitty, Directed by Scott Clay, The Cast: Princeton: Jason Crouse, Kate : Kaitlin Ingram, Rod: Geoff Smith, Nicky: Max Debaltzo, Lucy: Abby Del Riesgo, Trekkie: Geoffrey Mitchell, Brian: Kyle Roby, Christmas Eve: Quentin Cole, Gary Coleman: Aby Lawson, Bad Idea Bears: Carolyn Cutri* & Leland McCandless*, *Understudy

Performances run Jan. 17, 18, 24, 25, 31 & Feb. 1, @ 8:00pm, Jan. 23 & 31, @ 7:30pm, Jan. 19, 26 & Feb. 2, @ 3:00pm, at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. For more information, visit: https://ltob.org/, Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://cur8.com/20833/project/128499

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

