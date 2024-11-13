Photos: First look at King Avenue Players’ SEUSSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hear ye! Hear ye! From the smallest of the small, To the tallest of the tall, Come old and young, Come one and all To our show this Fall! King Avenue Players proudly presents "Seussical" based on the works of Dr. Suess. This family-friendly celebration of all things "Seuss" will delight your ears and your eyes and warm your hearts as we bring to life some of the most cherished works of the beloved Dr. Seuss!

Book, music, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and directed by Jim Keller with musical direction by Stephen Sollars and choreography by Jessica Rose. Cast: The Cat in the Hat - Traci Thornton, Horton the Elephant -Glen Garcia, Gertrude McFuzz - Kaitlin Ingram, Mayzie LaBird - Anita McFarren, JoJo - Meredith Zeallear, Sour Kangaroo - Aby Lawson, Young Kangaroo - Paige Shonkwiler, The Mayor of Whoville - David Hendricks, Mrs.Mayor - Adrienne Shonkwiler, Thing 1 - Audrey Swartzel, Thing 2 - Emma Shonkwiler, General Genghis Kahn Schmitz - Andrew Thornton, Bird Girls - Ashley Muscroft, Allen McKenzie, Marianne Murray, Wickershaw Brothers - Caden Trueblood, Micah Trueblood, Leviathan Giles, The Grinch - Michael Gallaugher, Cindy Lou Who - Emma Shonkwiler, Max the Dog - Audrey Swartzel, Vlad Vladikoff - Shannon Trueblood, Judge Yertle the Turtle - Carolyn Hughes, Ensemble - Gillian Anthony, Shannon Daly, Gabbie Durbin, Cassidy Ginnan, Karis Graham, Keegan Hardin, Carolyn Hughes, Emma Shonkwiler, Audrey Swartzel, Michelle Treaster, Shannon Trueblood.

Performances run November 14th - 16th at 7:30pm and November 17th at 3:00pm, at King Avenue United Methodist Church, 299 King Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201. For more information, visit: https://www.kingave.org/about-us/announcements/king-avenue-players-presents-seussical.html

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments