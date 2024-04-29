Photos: First look at Imagine Productions' ORDINARY DAYS

Ordinary Days will run from April 26 - May 5, 2024
Ordinary Days tells the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect as they search for fulfillment, happiness, love and cabs. Through a score of vibrant and memorable songs, their experiences ring startlingly true to life. Ordinary Days is an original musical for anyone who's ever struggled to appreciate the simple things in a complex place. With equal doses of humor and poignancy, it celebrates how 8.3 million individual stories combine in unexpected ways to make New York City such a unique and extraordinary home.
Music and Lyrics by Adam Gwon, Director - Caleb Baker Assistant Director - Jered Shaffer, Music Director - Elijah Tash, Choreographer - Charlotte Rutherford, Cast: Jason - Jered Schaffer, Claire - Aleksa Kaups, Warren - Niko Carter, Deb - Chloe Simon.
Performances run April 26, 27, May 3 & 4 @ 7:30pm and Apr. 28, May 5 @ 2pm at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Shedd Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Patrick Doss
