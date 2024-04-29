Photos: First look at Imagine Productions' ORDINARY DAYS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ordinary Days tells the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect as they search for fulfillment, happiness, love and cabs. Through a score of vibrant and memorable songs, their experiences ring startlingly true to life. Ordinary Days is an original musical for anyone who's ever struggled to appreciate the simple things in a complex place. With equal doses of humor and poignancy, it celebrates how 8.3 million individual stories combine in unexpected ways to make New York City such a unique and extraordinary home.

Music and Lyrics by Adam Gwon, Director - Caleb Baker Assistant Director - Jered Shaffer, Music Director - Elijah Tash, Choreographer - Charlotte Rutherford, Cast: Jason - Jered Schaffer, Claire - Aleksa Kaups, Warren - Niko Carter, Deb - Chloe Simon.

Performances run April 26, 27, May 3 & 4 @ 7:30pm and Apr. 28, May 5 @ 2pm at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Shedd Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

