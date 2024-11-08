Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ HEAD OVER HEELS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HEAD OVER HEELS is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980’s all-female rock band the Go-Go’s, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth,” and “Mad About You.”

A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, HEAD OVER HEELS follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction—only to discover the key to their realm’s survival lies within each of their own hearts.

Musical by James Magruder and Jeff Whitty, Music and Lyrics by The Go-Go’s, Director/Music Director - Nathan Stanley, Choreographer - Frankie Mitchell, Cast: Pythio - TBD, King Basilius - Brian Horne, Queen Gynecia - Aleksa Kaups, Pamela - Abby Altizer, Philoclea - Anneliese Rocco, Mopsa - Mietta Smith, Musidorus - Ryan Burkhart, Dametas - Jered Schaffer, Ensemble - Nicholas P. Lindsey, Isabella Audia, Aly Rollins, Mac Christian, Emily Ivory, Joelle Odoguardi, Kasey Belding, Stacey Barrett, Vindya Vasini Srikanth

Performances run Nov.8, 9, 15, & 16 @ 7:30pm and Nov. 10, & 17 @ 2pm at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

