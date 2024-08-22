Photos: First look at Imagine Productions' GYPSY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Regarded by many theatre professionals as the finest musical ever created, Gypsy is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters’ success – while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920s and 30s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents’ landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart and sophistication.

Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Stephem Songheim, Director - Lauren Cold Ash, Music Director - Lexi Moore, Choreographer - Asina Marietta, Cast: Rose - Lexi Vestey, Louise - Elle Dutton, June - Gaby Sanchez, Herbie - Matthew Barr, Tulsa - Enweani Okaro, Baby Louise - Karis Graham, Baby June - Anastasia Palmer, Tessie Tura - Lindsay Goodman, Mazeppa - Isabella Audia, Yonkers - Tori Edwardson, L.A. - Savanna Lenze, Pop - Toby Foley, Cigar - E. Scott Harvey.

Performances run Aug. 23, 24, 30, & 31 @ 7:30pm and Aug. 25, & Sept. 1 @ 2pm at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments