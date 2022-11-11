Photos: First Look at Imagine Productions' ASSASSINS

Assassins lay bare the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States, in a one-act historical "revusical" that explores the dark side of the American experience. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, writers, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, bend the rules of time and space, taking us on a nightmarish roller coaster ride in which assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods meet, interact and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by John Weidman, Directed by Brandon Boring, Music Director Zac Delmonte, Cast: Lexi Vestey as Charles Guiteau, Brian Horne as John Hinckley Jr, Stewart Bender as Leon Czolgosz, Chris Rusen as the Balladeer, Eric Neuenschwander as the Proprietor, Nancy Skaggs as Sara Jane Moore, Keith Robinson as Samuel Byck, Alex Seifert as Sqeaky Fromme, Matthew Phillips as Giuseppe Zangara, Ryan Metzger as John Wilkes Booth, Lawrence Havelka, Molly Kuntz, Nicholas McIntruff, Aleksa Kaups, Sarina Hyland, Beth Muir, and Mitch Kahn as Ensemble.

Performances run Nov. 11 - 19, 2022 at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125.. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer