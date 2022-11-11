Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Imagine Productions' ASSASSINS

Assassins will run from November 11 - 20, 2022

Nov. 11, 2022  

Assassins lay bare the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States, in a one-act historical "revusical" that explores the dark side of the American experience. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, writers, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, bend the rules of time and space, taking us on a nightmarish roller coaster ride in which assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods meet, interact and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by John Weidman, Directed by Brandon Boring, Music Director Zac Delmonte, Cast: Lexi Vestey as Charles Guiteau, Brian Horne as John Hinckley Jr, Stewart Bender as Leon Czolgosz, Chris Rusen as the Balladeer, Eric Neuenschwander as the Proprietor, Nancy Skaggs as Sara Jane Moore, Keith Robinson as Samuel Byck, Alex Seifert as Sqeaky Fromme, Matthew Phillips as Giuseppe Zangara, Ryan Metzger as John Wilkes Booth, Lawrence Havelka, Molly Kuntz, Nicholas McIntruff, Aleksa Kaups, Sarina Hyland, Beth Muir, and Mitch Kahn as Ensemble.

Performances run Nov. 11 - 19, 2022 at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125.. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Oberon Play House's director and leading men are off at war with the Axis. Determined to press on, the director's wife sets out to produce an all-female version of Shakespeare's Henriad, assembling an increasingly unexpected team united in desire, if not actual theatre experience. Together they deliver a delightful celebration of collaboration and persistence when the show must go on! Performances run Nov. 11 - 19, 2022 at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Shedd Stage, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125.
The audience was thrilled to welcome home Columbus's own sextuple superstar, Andrew Levitt aka Nina West, who has successfully conquered the entertainment genres of TV, film, theatre, music, web series, and most recently as an author of children's book, "The You Kind of Kind."  His role as Edna Turnblad is just icing on the cake.
For the last three days, Haiden (no last name given) and his mother have kept a lonely vigil at Used Kids records (2500 Summit St. in Columbus), waiting to meet guitar hero Joe Walsh.
What did our critic think of INDECENT at Riffe Center? Read the review here!

November 11, 2022

Oberon Play House's director and leading men are off at war with the Axis. Determined to press on, the director's wife sets out to produce an all-female version of Shakespeare's Henriad, assembling an increasingly unexpected team united in desire, if not actual theatre experience. Together they deliver a delightful celebration of collaboration and persistence when the show must go on! Performances run Nov. 11 - 19, 2022 at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Shedd Stage, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125.
November 5, 2022

Hilliard Arts Council held an opening night gala for their latest production of The Last Night of Ballyhoo. Performances run Nov. 4 - 13, 2022 at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center.
November 4, 2022

Hilliard Arts Council is presenting its fall production in their 2023 season: The Last Night of Ballyhoo. This Tony award winning dramatic comedy, written by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy), concerning the trials and tribulations of a southern jewish family in 1939 Atlanta on the eve of WWII.
November 3, 2022

Based on the Gospel according to Matthew, Godspell is the first musical theatre offering from composer Stephen Schwartz who went on to write such well-known hits as Wicked, Pippin, and Children of Eden. The show features a comedic troupe of eccentric players who team up with Jesus to teach his lessons in a new age through parables, games, and tomfoolery.
November 3, 2022

Seymour Krelborn is a nerdy orphan working at Mushnik's, a flower shop in urban Skid Row. He harbors a crush on fellow co-worker Audrey Fulquard, and is berated by Mr. Mushnik daily. One day as Seymour is seeking a new mysterious plant, he finds a very mysterious unidentified plant which he calls Audrey II. The plant seems to have a craving for blood and soon begins to sing for his supper. Soon enough, Seymour feeds Audrey's sadistic dentist boyfriend to the plant and later, Mushnik for witnessing the death of Audrey's ex. Will Audrey II take over the world or will Seymour and Audrey defeat it? Performances run November 4 - 13, 2022 at The Wagnalls Memorial, 150 East Columbus St, Lithopolis, OH 43136.