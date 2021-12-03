Photos: First look at Gallery Players' THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

An eclectic group of six tweens vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful den of comedic genius.

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus' Gallery Players at the Roth/Resler Theater will re-open its doors to in-person audiences for Gallery Players' upcoming 73rd season, starting with The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. JCC Director of Arts & Education, Shana Beigelman shares her excitement as the first production of Gallery Players' 73rd season approaches, "This community loves Gallery Players and we cannot wait to open the curtain on a new season."

With a small cast with audience participation throughout the show, Spelling Bee will ease audiences back into the theater. The enthusiastic cast of nine and production team have been working hard on making Gallery Players' return to the stage memorable, leaning into the humorous script and finding fun ways to engage the audience. "The cast is multi-talented, with voices that will bring down the house," says Michael Solomon, JCC Adult Engagement Coordinator & Spelling Bee Stage Manager.

Directed by: Bill Goldsmith, Musical Director: Allan Finkelstein, Set Design by: Michael Brewer, Sound Design by: Rebecca Barger-Amato, Light Design by: Kurt Mueller, Set Built by: Michael Bynes, Production Stage Manager: Michael Solomon, Production Manager: Emily Goldman. The cast includes: Rona Lisa Peretti - Kristen Basore, Douglas Panch - Scott Clay, Chip Tolentino Nichloas Mcinturff, Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre - Amy Rittberger, Leaf Coneybear - Ryan Bernstein, William Barfee - Chance Landers, Marcy Park - Deborah Chow Brennan, Olive Ostrovsky - Mackenzie Leland, and Mitch Mahoney - Steven D. Brennon.

Performances are December 5th thru the 19th. Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit https://columbusjcc.org/gallery-players/ to get specific show times and purchase tickets.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer