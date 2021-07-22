Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's SONS & LOVERS

The winner of the 2018 Emanuel Fried Award for Outstanding New Play, SONS & LOVERS by Donna Hoke is an engaging comedy about Ellen, a middle-aged woman at a crossroads in her life. Ellen knows the score - her son is gay, and her husband is cheating - but it's so much easier to pretend than to talk about it. It takes fantasy, farce, and one fabulous mother and son discover just how makeover before the truth flies free, much they have in common, and Ellen realizes the reality she's been avoiding most is her own.

Written by Donna Hoke, Directed by David Allen Vargo, the Cast includes Amy Anderson, Brad Johnson, Dan Kuhlman and Todd Taylor.

Performances run July 22th thru the 31st, 2021 at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer