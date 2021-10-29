Photos: First look at Bruce Jacklin & Co's WALLY'S CAFE

We are back! The Alcove Dinner Theatre opens its 2020-21 season with the hilarious production of Wally's Café by Sam Bobrick and Ron Clark. Wally's Café opened on Broadway in 1981, starring James Coco, Rita Moreno and Sally Struthers.

Director Ian Fraser Ernsberger feels Wally's Cafe is the perfect play for an evening that will bring laughter, thoughtfulness and tenderness to everyone.

It tells the story of Wally (Bruce Jacklin) and Louise (Maureen Browning), a married couple from New Jersey who have unaccountably opened a roadside dive in the middle of the California desert. Wally's Cafe is shaped like a hamburger, complete with bun and pickle, and is said to be ''60 miles from Las Vegas.''

Janet (Kate Ernsberger), a naïve girl from Illinois who arrives at the cafe one night on her way to seek stardom in Hollywood, but ends up staying as a waitress. Between Scenes 1 and 2, Janet actually does try to make it in the movies, but gets sidetracked by a scandal involving a stunt man, a gun and a certain aspect of the stunt man's anatomy.

The play unfolds in three scenes, which take place in 1940, 1958 and 1981. Over this time, we see the characters' hopes, dreams, achievements and disappointments with plenty of laughs along the way.

Performances dates are every Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 29-30, Nov. 5-20. Social hour is 6:30 p.m., dinner is served at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins after dinner. Dinner selections and prices are on the Alcove and MTVarts website. The Alcove Restaurant, 116 South Main Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com

MTVarts gives generous support to the dinner theater. Please join us for "Welcome Home" an original musical based on the memoir by a Vietnam veteran. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mtvarts.com/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer