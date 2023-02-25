Photos: First Look at Sermontee Brown's THE CELEBRATION OF BLACKNESS

Being an African American, we celebrate our Blackness 24/7, 365. However, during February it's a whole different story. We celebrate all the history, the music, the struggle, the journey, the beauty, the joy everything that is Blackness. Well, here's an open invitation to see the glory that is being POC. Enjoy singing, dancing, history and poetry like you've never seen before.

Performances are Feb 24-25 at the UpFront Performance Space 503 S. Front Street, Columbus, OH. Tickets available at: https://tinyurl.com/53szh5tk

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer