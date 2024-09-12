Photos: First Look At MTVarts' Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID, JR.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking.

Journey “under the sea” with Ariel and her aquatic friends in Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR., adapted from Disney’s Broadway production and the motion picture (featuring the enormously popular Academy Award-winning music and delightfully charming book and lyrics). Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories, Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR. is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.

Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, Music by Alan Menken, Book by Doug Wright, Based on the Hans Christian Andersen Story and the Disney Film, Directed by Bruce Jacklin,

Cast:(in order of appearance), Sea Horses - Lanah Andews and Izzy Cook, - Pilot - Carter Skillman, Sailors/Chef Ensemble - Zach Cramer, Charlee Foley, Zayden Luckmeier, Simon Ryals, Briggs Swallow, Ethan Yoder, Prince Eric - Peyton Hauenstein-Cline, Grimsby - Will Pletcher, Merfolk/Puppeteers - Amari McQuigg, Annaliese Scott, Avery Sears, Sea Creatures/Lagoon Animals/Jellyfish - Kate Marhefka, Michelle Packard, Sax - Eden Figurski, Harp - Fiona Bratton,Bass - Evelynn Brandenburg, Plaice - Braelyn Jones, Fluke - Lark Wright, Newt - Eleanor Cramer, Carp - Clara Hauenstein, Chub - Kate Gottke, King Triton - Devyn Hall, Sebastian - Kale Oswalt, Mersisters/Princesses - Atina McKinley Figurski, Adella Kiersten Clinedinst, Arista Nora Gotschall, Allana Faith Major, Andrina Bella Oster, Aquata Rosie Stemen, Ariel - Kiarah Smith, Flounder - Lyvia Vanvalkenburg, Scuttle - Madison Sichina, Gulls Ensemble* - Charlee Clinedinst, Ady DeCosky, Jojo Lobdell, Naomi McFarlane, Sadie Ryals* Will also sing as Gulls in “Kiss the Girl”, Ursula - Karma Carpenter, Tentacles/Maids Chorus - Anastasia Camillus, Jane Camillus, Lily Morrison, Selah Oswalt, Josie Snyder, Flotsam and Jetsam - Reece Ferenbaugh, Gabby Fuller, Carlotta - Avery Sears, Chef Louis - Ethan Yoder,

Performances are Sept 13 & 14, 7:30 pm, Sept 14 & 15, 2:00 pm at Knox Memorial Theatre, 112 E. High St, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mtvarts.com/2024-season/littlemermaid/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

