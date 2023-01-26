Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Curtain Players Presents Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK...BOOM!

tick, tick... BOOM! will run from Jan. 27 - Feb. 11 2023 at Curtain Players.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Curtain Players presents tick, tick...BOOM! the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent.

The show follows Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have? tick, tick...BOOM!

Written by Jonathan Larson, Directed by J. Damon Barnett, Jr., Produced by Heather Schultz, Stage Manager Shelby Barnett, The Jonathan Cast: Ryan Bernstein (Jon), Anita McFarren (Susan), & Tucker Barton (Michael), The Larson Cast: Sean Bennett (Jon) & Cindy Tran Nguyen (Susan).

Performances run Jan. 27 - Feb. 11 2023 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221229®id=137&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fcurtainplayers.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: Curtain Players Presents Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK...BOOM!
January 26, 2023
