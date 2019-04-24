Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Ten Tiny Dances® is an innovative event featuring movement pieces choreographed specifically for a 4x4 foot performance space. New Vision Dance Co. was thrilled to produce Ten Tiny Dances® for their second year at the Garden Theater in the Short North. Performances were on Saturday, April 20,2019.

Featuring 4'x4' dance creations by: Akane Little + Emily Liptow ~ Callie Luckenbach ~ Caroline Martin ~ Courtney Lucas ~ Cultivate Dance Project ~ David Krohn ~ Heels'N Network ~madcap ~Mansee Singhi ~ Mikayla Karis Smith ~ Movement Afoot ~ MovementActivities ~ Natya Nirvana ~ New Vision Dance Co. ~ NOMEL ~ Renie Viola & Joyce Patrone ~ Seven Dance Company

Ten Tiny Dances® was created in Portland, Oregon in 2002 and continues to be produced by founder Mike Barber and others, with permission. Please see www.tentinydances.org for more information.

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer









Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories