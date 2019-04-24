Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Apr. 24, 2019  

Ten Tiny Dances® is an innovative event featuring movement pieces choreographed specifically for a 4x4 foot performance space. New Vision Dance Co. was thrilled to produce Ten Tiny Dances® for their second year at the Garden Theater in the Short North. Performances were on Saturday, April 20,2019.

Featuring 4'x4' dance creations by: Akane Little + Emily Liptow ~ Callie Luckenbach ~ Caroline Martin ~ Courtney Lucas ~ Cultivate Dance Project ~ David Krohn ~ Heels'N Network ~madcap ~Mansee Singhi ~ Mikayla Karis Smith ~ Movement Afoot ~ MovementActivities ~ Natya Nirvana ~ New Vision Dance Co. ~ NOMEL ~ Renie Viola & Joyce Patrone ~ Seven Dance Company

Ten Tiny Dances® was created in Portland, Oregon in 2002 and continues to be produced by founder Mike Barber and others, with permission. Please see www.tentinydances.org for more information.

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer


Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES

Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES



Related Articles View More Columbus Stories   Shows



From This Author Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyoneâ€™s picture. After her daughter was born, (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's IT'S ONLY A PLAY
  • Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES
  • Photo Coverage: First Look at Bruce Jacklin & Co's JAKE'S WOMEN
  • Photo Coverage: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's WINNIE THE POOH
  • Photo Coverage: First look at New Albany Middle School Theatre Dept.'s SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Jr.
  • Photo Coverage: First look at TETELESTAI in Columbus

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup