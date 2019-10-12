Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s COME DANCE WITH ME

Spend an afternoon enjoying dances created to the sweet tunes of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis. Jr. and Dean Martin. Act One will feature choreography by Artistic Director Melissa Gould, Dustin Stuart, Kirsten Frison and Callie Luckenbach. Featured Guest Artists are Michael O'Dell and Modjazz, Aaron Glenn, Abhy Devalapura, Hixon Dance, 6-1-forte, NAHS Theatre, and Drew Belpedio.

Performances are October 12th, 2019 at 2:00 and 6:00 at the McCoy in New Albany. For more information, visit: http://www.newvisiondanceco.org/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





