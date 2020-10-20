Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Company's #SAVETHEARTS SHOWCASE

New Vision Dance Company finds ways to keep performing!

"New Vision Dance Company was founded in Seattle in 2006 by Artistic Director Melissa Gould. 7 years later, the company was relocated to Columbus. Beginning with just three dancers, the company grew rapidly evolving to the group you see here today. In 2017, New Vision was established as a non-profit organization. Each year we hold 3-4 shows showcasing our repertory that includes jazz, contemporary, tap, and musical theatre. We support and collaborate with other artists of the community including vocalists, visual artists, sculptors, photographers, and videographers. Our mission is to create, celebrate, and inspire dance by engaging the community through educational programs, quality performances, and the creation of new choreography.

The impact COVID-19 has had on the performing arts industry is astronomical. Around the country, theaters and performing arts companies are shutting down. A recent report published estimates losses of 2.7 million jobs and more than $150bn in sales of goods and services for creative industries nationwide. The fine and performing arts alone have suffered losses of almost 1.4 million jobs and $42.5bn in sales. That's a 50% of all jobs in the industry and a quarter of all sales lost.

The arts are desperately hurting. We are searching for ways to maintain connection and share the profound joys that bind us together through art. We are making the best of our situation by offering choreography features online, filming our pieces and presenting them online, attending rehearsals through zoom, and hosting outdoor performances like this one today. But these alternatives are not going to last forever.

We need change. We need support. We need our community to come together and #SaveTheArts. I speak on behalf of myself and my fellow company members: PLEASE, help us keep the arts alive in Columbus. Consider making a donation or purchasing merchandise before you leave. Every bit counts. The future of New Vision Dance Company depends on you." -Company member, Gabby Bailey

Company member performers include Ally Farrell, Alyssa Fickert, Anna Gavrilova, Annie Ratanapan, Betsy Oellermann, Daniel Kiley, Dominic Catrone, Gabby Bailey, Haley Herbst, Jack Dodson, Jennifer Myers, Joe Gould, Jonathon Hill, Kirsten Frison, Lauren Carl, Lauren Seger, Lexi Daniels, Mackenzie Hanna, Olivia Crawford, Orion Carter and Rachel Cory. Guest artist performers include Cultivate Dance Project, Emma Wintersteller, Expedition Dance, LaRon Hudson, Tahrea Maynard, and TruKingdom Mega Crew.

Thank you for those who came to the show this weekend and for being a part of our family as we all try to #SaveTheArts. Performances were October 18th, 2020 in Dublin, Ohio. For more information about New Vision or how to donate, visit: http://www.newvisiondanceco.org/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

