Photos: First look at Reynoldsburg HS and Eastland-Fairfield Performing Arts' STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Anybody who's anybody is a regular at Truvy's salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana Along with her shy and mysterious assistant Annelle, Truvy treats the hair, nails, and souls of her clients with the greatest of care. There's nothing M'Lynn won't do for her soon-to-be-married daughter Shelby as she navigates her wedding day and other milestones. The irascible Ouiser and the well-to-do widow Clairee add spice to this delightful Southern stew. This remarkable group of women form friendships as lovely as the magnolia and tough as steel.

Directed by Tim Browning, the cast includes: Hope Schoovaerts - Truvy Jones, Hannah Allen - Annelle Dupuy, Addalie Paskert - Clairee Belcher, Trinity Tobe - Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie, Ava Myers - M'Lynn Eatenton, Andrea Canterbury - Ouiser Boudreaux.

Performances May 14th & 15th, 2021. Eastland-Fairfield's Performing Arts program at Reynoldsburg High School's Livingston Campus will present Steel Magnolias, Robert Harling's classic story. There is no admission fee and the performance will be held in the RHS auditorium. Donations will be accepted and will benefit the Anita Miller Scholarship fund which has been decimated due to COVID-19 programming cancellations. Reservations required! Please email SteelMagReservations@gmail.com with the number of people in your party and which night you would like to attend.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer