Photo Coverage: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE RUNNER STUMBLES

Time: April 1911. Place: A cell, courthouse, and grave in Solon, Michigan. A young nun has died under mysterious circumstances in a remote parish in northern Michigan, and her superior, Father Rivard, has been charged with her murder. The action alternates between interrogations, testimony and scenes from the past which reveal that Father Rivard, who had been banished to the small, up-country parish, fell in love with Sister Rita; and when circumstances forced her to move into the rectory with him, his anguish became unbearable. Their relationship, inevitably, spelled tragedy, but not until the explosive and surprising climax of the play is the full extent of their sacrifice made clear and the identity of the murderer revealed!

Director Douglas C Shaffer, Stage Manager - Nathan Uhrman, Set Designer Scott A Jones. Cast includes: Father Rivard: Kyle Andrew, Sister Rita: Layne Bair, Erna Prindle: Erin O'Donnell, Toby Felker: Alexander Thomas, Mrs. Shandig: Cynthia Needham, Amos: Nathan Uhrman, Prosecutor: Luke Grishkevich, Monsignor Nicholson: Kevin Doll, and Louise: Erika Carper.

Performances are October 3rd thru October 6th at the Columbus Dance Theatre, 592 E. Main St., Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: https://pacecolumbus.com/

