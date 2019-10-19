Photo Coverage: First look at New Albany Middle School Theatre Dept.'s GODSPELL JR.

Based on the Gospel According to St. Matthew and drawing from various theatrical traditions, such as clowning, pantomime, charades and vaudeville, Godspell Junior is a groundbreaking and unique reflection on the life of Jesus, with a message of kindness, tolerance and love. This cast of 26 students and 9 crew are all 6th, 7th and 8th graders.

Performance dates: Saturday, October 19-10:30am, 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:30pm & Sunday October 20 - 1pm & 3pm. Tickets will be $8 students/staff/senior, $10 adults. Where: Jeanne B McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 West Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054General admission. Ticket sales: www.nams.seatyourself.biz

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

